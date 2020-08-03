Robert Row
Hephzibah, GA—Robert Earl Row, 82, entered into rest on 8/3/2020. He was born in Amory, Mississippi and raised between Amory, MS and Tampa, FL. He was the son of the late Robert Woodrow Row and Clara Row. He leaves his wife, Leanne Row; step-daughter Dallas Rutledge; step-son Dalton Rutledge (Tiffany); sister Donna Row Blackburn; nephew Phillip Norris; his favorite niece(s): Billie Odor; Terrie Parrish; Angela Norris; Melinda Houk; Cindy Row Walsh; Kelly Hill, and many great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister Virginia Row and brother Dale Row.
Mr. Row was known to many as "Bob". Bob enjoyed riding horses, from trial riding to competing in western pleasure, cutting and ranch sorting. He was a lifelong member of the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA). Member of the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA), and Palomino Association (PA). He was still competing in ranch sorting at the age of 81 at the BSC Arena, Waynesboro, GA. Bob was in the US Air Force, from 1955 to 1959. The skills he learned in the military lead to him becoming a body shop instructor, repairman, and manager. All of which led to a career, as a Multiline Insurance Adjuster/Appraiser from 1972-1990. He owned/operated Property Damage Appraiser in Florida and Alabama. In the mid 1960's he taught ball room dancing professionally at Fred Astaire and Arthur Murray Dance Studios. He danced throughout his years, in his 60s he was still teaching dance through the Tampa Bay Beach Bobber's, sharing his love of the "cha-cha". He later worked as a wrangler and riding instructor at 1000 Acres Dude Ranch in New York. And even later, he drove 18-wheelers for Steven Transport, Schneider National, and Master City. His love of horses was always present as he bred horses, trained horses and did farrier work while working a main job.
Special thanks to Sherry Sealey for your friendship, help with care, and the willingness to go above and beyond to ensure that Bob's needs were met.
Memorials to be held in Tampa, FL and in Amory, MS at a later date. His ashes will be placed next to his father at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS.
