Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
Interment
Following Services
Historic Graniteville Cemetery
Robert Russell Rodgers


1926 - 2019
Robert Russell Rodgers Obituary
Robert Russell Rodgers
Graniteville, SC—Mr. Robert R. Rodgers, age 92, husband of the late Sara "Alice" Jay Rodgers, entered into eternal rest on Sunday September 1st, 2019. He is survived by his son, Wyman (Blanche) Rodgers; daughters, Cordine (Jimmy) Todd, Sara Ann Padgett, Brenda Hewitt, Gail (Mike) Ruff; ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. In addition to his wife he is preceded in death by his parents, John Allen and Daisy Siegler Rodgers; brothers, Chester, John "Toby", LeRoy "Roy", Odell Rodgers; sisters, Thelma Snipes, Sally Rodgers; and son's in law, Glenn Padgett and R.C. Hewitt. Mr. Rodgers was a supervisor for Graniteville Company, a Mail Carrier for the postal service and was of the Baptist faith. He was a kind, gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all whose lives that he impacted in his 92 years on earth. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday morning, September 4th, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Dalton Fulghum, Justin Rodgers, Lawson Sellers, Warren Doolittle, Daniel Kraemer, and Phillip McFerrin. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/04/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
