Robert Dunbar
Robert S. Dunbar Obituary
Mr. Robert S. Dunbar entered into rest on Monday May 20, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Simonia Baptist Church with Reverend Daniel Ramsey officiating. Survivors are his wife Diann Dunbar; mother Brenda Dunbar; children, Michael( Trinette) Dunbar, Christopher( Valencia) Dunbar, Cosatta Dunbar; brother, Kenya Dunbar; aunt, Linda Lively and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2019
