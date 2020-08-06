1/
Robert Silman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Silman
Martinez , GA—Mr. Robert Silman, husband of the late Mrs. Jean Glosson Silman, entered into rest on August 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Phillip Winsett officiating. Mr. Silman was born on November 25, 1931 in Jefferson GA to the late Henry Maxwell Silman, and Rena Mae Payne Silman. Mr. Silman was an Air Force veteran and had retired from Dupont. In addition to his wife and parents Mr. Silman is preceded in death by his daughter Mona Francis, and two sisters Jane Ray, and Patricia Love. Survivors include two sons Max Silman and Robert E. "Buster" Silman Jr., one sister Maxine Edwards, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 901 Greene St., Augusta GA, 30901. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/07/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved