Robert Silman
Martinez , GA—Mr. Robert Silman, husband of the late Mrs. Jean Glosson Silman, entered into rest on August 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Phillip Winsett officiating. Mr. Silman was born on November 25, 1931 in Jefferson GA to the late Henry Maxwell Silman, and Rena Mae Payne Silman. Mr. Silman was an Air Force veteran and had retired from Dupont. In addition to his wife and parents Mr. Silman is preceded in death by his daughter Mona Francis, and two sisters Jane Ray, and Patricia Love. Survivors include two sons Max Silman and Robert E. "Buster" Silman Jr., one sister Maxine Edwards, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
, 901 Greene St., Augusta GA, 30901. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/07/2020