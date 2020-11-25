Robert "Bobby" Slaton Joyner, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Retired Battalion Chief, Augusta Fire Department, Robert "Bobby" S. Joyner, Sr., 85, beloved husband of 65 years to the late Juanita "Nita" A. Joyner, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at University Hospital, Summerville.
A graveside service will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1:00 P.M., with the Reverend Jerry Wilson officiating. Family and friends are to assemble at the graveside.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. All in attendance should wear a mask and observe social distancing protocol.
Mr. Joyner, a native and lifelong resident of Augusta area, was the son of the late Walter Slaton and Essie Mae Carey Joyner. He was a graduate of Richmond Academy where he played baseball and travel ball. He was proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Chief Joyner began his firefighting career in 1966 with the City of Augusta and then left to join the newly formed Richmond County Fire Department as Fire Marshall in 1975. He remained in that position until his retirement. Throughout his life Mr. "Bobby" enjoyed sports, having played baseball and softball and through umpiring for both the Richmond County Recreation Department and in local church leagues. He was a previous member of Central Baptist Church where he ws a Deacon and Youth Director. Mr. Joyner was a current member of Fleming Baptist Church where he coached and refereed Youth Volleyball and was active in the Missions Sunday School Class.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Jerome "C.J." Joyner.
Mr. Joyner is survived by his children, Robert S. "Bob" Joyner, Jr., Tammie Yvette Joyner (John Hammett), Tony Daryl Joyner (Tracy); his siblings, Marion Vernon "Moe" Joyner and Ronnie L. Joyner; his grandchildren, Robert "Robbie" S. Joyner, III, Doy Clayton "Trey" Fulcher, III, (Courtnie), Ashton Juanita Fulcher, Erin Ansley Joyner and Ryan Slaton Joyner; his great grandchildren, Cannon McCarthy Raborn and Braxton Andrew Fulcher; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Youth Recreation Fund at Fleming Baptist Church, 3027 Peach Orchard Rd., Augusta, GA 30906.
