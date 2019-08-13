|
|
Robert Thomas Petty
Evans, Georgia—Mr. Robert Thomas Petty, beloved husband of Rita Petty, entered into rest on Monday, August 12, 2019 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Platts Belair Road Chapel. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Petty served in the US Navy during the Korean War at Naval Station Sangley Point in the Philippines from 1951 to 1953. After completing service with the US Navy he enlisted in the US Air Force traveling across the country attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant - the service's highest enlisted grade. He served on the headquarters staffs of Pacific Air Forces at Hickam AFB, Hawaii and Tactical Air Command at Langley AFB, Virginia in this capacity. He was the recipient of the Air Force Meritorious Service medal and other awards recognizing his contribution to the Air Force's peacetime and wartime missions. He retired from the Air Force in 1975 continuing his government service as a Management Analyst with the US Army Signal Center & School at Fort Gordon until retirement in 2003. He was a graduate of Augusta College with a bachelor's degree in business.
In addition to his wife, Rita, he is survived by his sons; Tod Petty (Vicki), Scott Petty (Christina) and Keith Petty, three grandchildren; Praise Stephenson (Josh), Chelsea Zabriskie (Dave) and Jace Hood, as well as two great grandchildren; Ava and Brinley Stephenson.
If so desired, memorials may be made in his name to the Augusta Warrior Project at www.forcesunited.org or to Forces United, 701 Greene Street, Augusta, Ga. 30901.
