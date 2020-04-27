|
|
Robert V. Gann
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. Robert V. Gann, 85, who entered into rest April 26, 2020 will be conducted in Pineview Memorial Park with Military Honors. Due to the covid-19 pandemic these services will be private.
Mr. Gann was a native of Booneville, Mississippi, having made North Augusta his home for the past 55 years. He retired as a Master Sergeant with the US Air Force and later worked at Dillard Paper company for 14 years. Mr. Gann was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was kind and always cared for others. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Lillian Joyce Gann.
Survivors include a daughter, Donna Gann, North Augusta, SC; two sons, Robert Gann and Jeff Gann, both of North Augusta, SC; three grandchildren, Rachel (Tom) Rutherford, Brooke (Jeff) Bickely and Taylor (Cristal) Gann; a great-grandson, Jack Rutherford; a sister, Betty Gann; two brothers, Charles Gann and Joe Gann.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/28/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020