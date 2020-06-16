Rev. Robert W. Riley (LTC)
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Friday, June 12, 2020, Rev. Robert W. Riley (LTC), 86, loving husband of 57 years to the late Betty June (Whitaker) Riley.
Reverend Riley was born in Augusta, Georgia on February 10, 1934. He graduated from Boys Catholic High School and went on to earn degrees from William Carey College in Hattisburg, MS and New Orleans Theological Seminary in New Orleans, LA, Long Island University, NY and Chaminade University in Honolulu, HI. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1951, serving four years, including the Korean War and travelling the world three times. In 1966 after pastoring churches in Mississippi, he joined the U.S. Army as a Chaplain, with two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Army, he pastored Lake Park Baptist Church, served as the Augusta Associational Missionary for the Augusta Baptist Association, founded New Heights Baptist Church in Martinez and completed many interim pastorates in the CSRA. He and his wife also served as missionaries to Guam and Italy.
Family members in include his daughter: Beverly Riley Whitaker; granddaughter: Hannah Joy Whitaker; his sister of heart: Mrs. Nathan (Nell) Hughes and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Kiokee Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Hartman officiating. Burial will follow in the Kiokee Baptist Shucraft Cemetery.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at Kiokee Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Kiokee Baptist Church Building Fund, 2520 Ray Owens Rd., Appling, GA 30802.
