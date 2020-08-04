Rev. Dr. Robert W. Turner, Jr.
Martinez, GA—Rev. Dr. Robert W. Turner, Jr. of Martinez, GA a retired Educator and Pastor Emeritus, son of the late Dea. Robert W. Turner, Sr. and Mrs. Bessie Mae Key Turner and husband of the late Mrs. Dorothy C. Turner, passed suddenly on July 30, 2020 at University Hospital. He is survived by a son, Robert Fitzgerald (Nabeela Khan) Turner and two grandsons, Zariq and Zayaan Turner, Detroit, MI; two devoted sisters, Justine R. Butler and Bettie Turner Jackson; three brothers Joseph H. (Fannie) Turner, Dea. Johnnie (Minnie Pearl) Turner and Ernest Turner; sisters- in law Juanita C. Phillips, Vickie Turner; uncle, Dea. George W. Turner ; aunt, Essie B. Turner; an adopted and devoted sister, Mattie Jordan; God children, Rita Butler Fatherly, JuanAntonie Damon Jackson; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, former church families, former colleagues, professional associates, students and devoted health care providers Deborah Murrell and Patrice Mosby.
Rev. Dr. Robert W. Turner, Jr., a native of Aiken County, SC was a graduate of Jefferson High School, Bath, SC, Class of 1961. He received a Bachelors of Arts on Secondary English from Benedict College, Class of 1965, Columbia, SC, the Master of Education, Atlanta State University, the Specialist Teaching Credential University of SC, Aiken/Columbia, SC, with additional studies in Rhetoric and Linguistics, Ohio State University, the Doctor of Philosophy in Education from the prestigious Walden University. Rev. Dr. Turner was an English teacher in the Atlanta School System from August 1965- June 1976. He taught English in several middle and high schools and colleges. Murphy High, Parks Middle, Paine College/Ft. Gordon, GMC, Southern Wesleyan University, T.W. Josey, Voorhees College Organization Management Program for Adult Learners and several other institutions of secondary learning.
Rev. Dr. Turner served as pastor of several churches, Mountain Springs Baptist Church, Palmer Grove Baptist Church, Metropolitan Baptist Church and Good Samaritan Baptist Church where he served faithfully for 36 years. The graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-6 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road.
