1/1
Rev. Dr. Robert W. Turner Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Dr. Robert W. Turner, Jr.
Martinez, GA—Rev. Dr. Robert W. Turner, Jr. of Martinez, GA a retired Educator and Pastor Emeritus, son of the late Dea. Robert W. Turner, Sr. and Mrs. Bessie Mae Key Turner and husband of the late Mrs. Dorothy C. Turner, passed suddenly on July 30, 2020 at University Hospital. He is survived by a son, Robert Fitzgerald (Nabeela Khan) Turner and two grandsons, Zariq and Zayaan Turner, Detroit, MI; two devoted sisters, Justine R. Butler and Bettie Turner Jackson; three brothers Joseph H. (Fannie) Turner, Dea. Johnnie (Minnie Pearl) Turner and Ernest Turner; sisters- in law Juanita C. Phillips, Vickie Turner; uncle, Dea. George W. Turner ; aunt, Essie B. Turner; an adopted and devoted sister, Mattie Jordan; God children, Rita Butler Fatherly, JuanAntonie Damon Jackson; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, former church families, former colleagues, professional associates, students and devoted health care providers Deborah Murrell and Patrice Mosby.
Rev. Dr. Robert W. Turner, Jr., a native of Aiken County, SC was a graduate of Jefferson High School, Bath, SC, Class of 1961. He received a Bachelors of Arts on Secondary English from Benedict College, Class of 1965, Columbia, SC, the Master of Education, Atlanta State University, the Specialist Teaching Credential University of SC, Aiken/Columbia, SC, with additional studies in Rhetoric and Linguistics, Ohio State University, the Doctor of Philosophy in Education from the prestigious Walden University. Rev. Dr. Turner was an English teacher in the Atlanta School System from August 1965- June 1976. He taught English in several middle and high schools and colleges. Murphy High, Parks Middle, Paine College/Ft. Gordon, GMC, Southern Wesleyan University, T.W. Josey, Voorhees College Organization Management Program for Adult Learners and several other institutions of secondary learning.
Rev. Dr. Turner served as pastor of several churches, Mountain Springs Baptist Church, Palmer Grove Baptist Church, Metropolitan Baptist Church and Good Samaritan Baptist Church where he served faithfully for 36 years. The graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-6 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/05/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved