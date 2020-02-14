|
|
Robert "Bob" Walker
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Robert "Bob" Walker, 72, entered into rest on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Mr. Walker was born on May 7, 1947, in Waynesboro, Georgia, to Willie Walker, Sr., and Rosalee Jones Walker. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed computers, gardening and bowling, and he loved following his favorite sports teams, especially in football and basketball.
Mr. Walker is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Willie Walker, Jr., Johnny Walker, and Billy Walker; his sisters, Eddie Lee Walker Utley, Lillie Mae Walker Davis, Emma Evelyn Walker, and Patricia Walker; and his wife, Carolyn Latimore. He is survived by his partner, Redonald Taylor; his children, Lexine Walker and Kieron Walker; his stepson, Fred Latimore; and his sisters, Annie Mae Walker, Alice Beasley, Virginia Walker Wilson, and Betty Keller, and her husband, John Keller. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rylan Walker, Donald Taylor and Malaysia Taylor; the mother of his children, Marcia Walker; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Augusta. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/15/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020