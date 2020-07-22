1/
Mr. Robert Ware Jr.
Mr. Robert Ware, Jr.
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Robert Ware, Jr., entered into rest July 15, 2020 at Future Care Pineview Nursing Home, Clinton MD. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Carey Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brandon L. Dotson officiating. Mr. Ware, a native of Edgefield County was a 1963 graduate of W. E. Parker High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. He was a member of Carey Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Robin Ware Gatlin; stepdaughter, Sabrina Ware; his Ex wife, Joyce Coates all of Maryland; three sisters, Naomi Thomas,Johnston, SC; Clara Yeldell, Augusta, GA and Catherine Wooten, Edgefield, SC; three grandchildren, Dharil and Dakhari Gatlin and Ava Tolson all of Maryland; sister-in-law, Susie B. Ware Simpkins (Frank) a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 4-6 pm Friday at the funeral home. G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgeield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 23, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Brightharp & Sons
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Carey Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brightharp & Sons
250 Coral Street
Edgefield , SC 29824
803-637-4900
