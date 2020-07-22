Mr. Robert Ware, Jr.
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Robert Ware, Jr., entered into rest July 15, 2020 at Future Care Pineview Nursing Home, Clinton MD. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Carey Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brandon L. Dotson officiating. Mr. Ware, a native of Edgefield County was a 1963 graduate of W. E. Parker High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. He was a member of Carey Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Robin Ware Gatlin; stepdaughter, Sabrina Ware; his Ex wife, Joyce Coates all of Maryland; three sisters, Naomi Thomas,Johnston, SC; Clara Yeldell, Augusta, GA and Catherine Wooten, Edgefield, SC; three grandchildren, Dharil and Dakhari Gatlin and Ava Tolson all of Maryland; sister-in-law, Susie B. Ware Simpkins (Frank) a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 4-6 pm Friday at the funeral home. G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgeield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 23, 2020