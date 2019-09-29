Home

Robert Washington


1940 - 2019
Robert Washington Obituary
Robert Washington
Martinez, Georgia—Robert Tummie Washington, Sr., 79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 28, 2019, husband of Betty Cliett Washington.
Robert was born in Blythe, Georgia and lived most of his life in Martinez. He was a member of Martinez Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and a member of Class 5 Men's Sunday School Class and a Mason. He retired from Kimberly Clark as a Driver.
Additional survivors include his son Robert T. Washington, Jr., (Susie); brother Harvey Washington (Helen); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter Teresa.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Martinez Baptist Church with Reverend Phillip Winsett officiating. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Martinez Baptist Church 3632 Lynnwood Drive, Martinez, Georgia 30907
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/30/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 30, 2019
