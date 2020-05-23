|
Robert Wayne Anderson
Augusta, Georgia—Robert Wayne Anderson suddenly passed away on May 2nd, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Wayne was born on September 29, 1959 in Augusta, Georgia to Dorothy Anderson Devitt and Abram Thurmond Anderson. After graduating from Butler High School, Wayne moved to Atlanta and created a wonderful life with many accomplishments and many friends. He loved the University of Georgia Football team and enjoyed attending games over his lifetime. He loved to travel with friends to places far and wide. He also loved his family. A special part of his family were his dogs, Andy, Ally, Kelly and Perry. He was a wonderful father to those sweet dogs. Wayne built a successful career in Atlanta selling real estate but really it was all the thousands of people he met in his life that were important to him. He had a great sense of humor and treated all people with kindness. Wayne was an active member of Saint Mark Methodist Church in Atlanta and it was clear he had found his home at this church. A memorial will be held in Atlanta sometime in the coming months. Rest in Peace.
