|
|
Robert Wesley Andrieni, 66, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Deacon Ken Maleck officiating.
Robert was born in Augusta to the late Frederick Paul Andrieni, Sr. and Doris Chester Andrieni. He graduated from Richmond Academy. Robert worked in the Hospitality Department at University Hospital for 35 years. He has lived in Atlanta for the past five years with his older brother Fred and his family. Robert will be remembered for his pure heart and infectious smile. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Robert is survived by his brother, Frederick P. Andrieni, Jr. (Wanda), and sister, Dr. Julia Andrieni (Dr. Robert Phillips); several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 NORTH BELAIR ROAD
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 12, 2019