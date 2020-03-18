Home

Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert Willie Leverett Jr. Obituary
Robert Willie Leverett Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Robert W. Leverett, Jr., husband to the late Emmie T. Leverett, entered into rest Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
A private funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Saturaday, March 21, 2020 at Spiritcreek Baptist Church, 1782 Dixon Airline Road, Augusta with Pastor Ellis Godbee, officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Mr. Leverett may be viewed Friday, March 20th from 5-7 p.m. at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc., 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/19/2020


Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020
