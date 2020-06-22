Roberta Orander Powell
Evans, GA—Mrs. Roberta Orander Powell, 83, of Evans, GA entered her Heavenly home on June 21, 2020.
Mrs. Powell was born in Blythe, GA. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She was passionate about serving others. She grew up as a Baptist and was always strong in her Christian faith while always being involved in the church. For most of her adult life, she worked at Insurance Services of Augusta.
Mrs. Powell is preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Lamar Powell; brothers, Edward Orander, Jimmy Orander and Judson Orander; sisters, Callie Newman and Jeanette Mitchum. She is survived by two children, Terry Powell Fisher (Mike) and Christopher Lamar Powell (Staci); grandchildren; Micaela Fisher, Madeline Fisher and Gavin Ange; and one sister, Mary Walden.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home at 4255 Columbia Road Martinez, GA 30907. Graveside services will be held at 10am on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906 with Rev. Larry C. Harmon officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - 6/23/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
7068689637
June 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
