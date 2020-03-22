Home

Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Deans Bridge Road
Augusta, GA
Roberta R. Hazlett


1956 - 2020
Roberta R. Hazlett Obituary
Roberta R. Hazlett
Aiken, South Carolina—Roberta R Hazlett entered into rest on March 18, 2020 at the age of 63. Roberta was a long time resident of Aiken County South Carolina. She is survived by her sister Rebecca Ard and her brother Ryan Romig. She is also survived by her four children Amy Gordon (Owens), David Hazlett (Jennifer), Nannette Bradley (Ken), and Gary Hazlett, Jr (Tammy). She is also survived by her six grandchildren Johnathan, Laura Beth, Gabriel, Isabella, Amanda, and Brandon. Also surviving are her two great grandchildren, her nephews/nieces, and her special friend Sharon Emel (Skip).
Roberta was a bookkeeper and had her own business, General Ledgers. She was an avid animal lover. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a unique and bright spirited person and was loved by many, She will be greatly missed.
Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta Ga on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11am. Following the service family will receive friends and guests at the home of Amy and Owens.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to honor Roberta to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/23/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2020
