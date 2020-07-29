1/1
Robertha Swint
1943 - 2020
Robertha Swint
North Augusta, South Carolina—Mrs. Robertha Swint, entered into rest July 26, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Herman Bing officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Survivors include two daughters, Patricia (Dexter) Colbert and Pamela (Andrew) Gray; two sons Vernon (Angeline) Harris and Bernard (Marcy) Swint; a sister, Patricia Simpkins; a dedicated niece, Kedesha McClary; 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held from 3-5 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G L BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 614 WEST AVE., NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (803) 279-0026
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/30/2020 and 7/31/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
July 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ann Walker
Friend
