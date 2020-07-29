Robertha Swint
North Augusta, South Carolina—Mrs. Robertha Swint, entered into rest July 26, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Herman Bing officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Survivors include two daughters, Patricia (Dexter) Colbert and Pamela (Andrew) Gray; two sons Vernon (Angeline) Harris and Bernard (Marcy) Swint; a sister, Patricia Simpkins; a dedicated niece, Kedesha McClary; 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held from 3-5 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G L BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 614 WEST AVE., NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (803) 279-0026
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/30/2020 and 7/31/2020