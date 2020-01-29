Home

Robin Bass-Buterbaugh Obituary
Robin Bass-Buterbaugh
Biloxi, MS—Mrs. Robin Michelle Bass-Buterbaugh entered into rest on January 24, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dr. Clyde Hill Sr. officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her devoted husband of 25 years, Charles Buterbaugh; daughter, Octivia (Q'Taurious) Miller; son, Dominique Buterbaugh; one grandson, Michael Miller; parents, Idella and Heyward; brother, Robert Bass Jr.; sister, Jamie (Ortay) Cooper; parents-in-law, Joe and Rose Buterbaugh; special cousins, Weldon Hatcher, Annette Borum; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks the donations be made in Robin's memory to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/30/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020
