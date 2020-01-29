|
Robin Bass-Buterbaugh
Biloxi, MS—Mrs. Robin Michelle Bass-Buterbaugh entered into rest on January 24, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dr. Clyde Hill Sr. officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her devoted husband of 25 years, Charles Buterbaugh; daughter, Octivia (Q'Taurious) Miller; son, Dominique Buterbaugh; one grandson, Michael Miller; parents, Idella and Heyward; brother, Robert Bass Jr.; sister, Jamie (Ortay) Cooper; parents-in-law, Joe and Rose Buterbaugh; special cousins, Weldon Hatcher, Annette Borum; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks the donations be made in Robin's memory to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
