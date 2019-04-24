The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Elliott


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robin Elliott Obituary
Entered into rest unexpectedly Monday, March 18, 2019, at home, Robin "Rob" Harold Elliott, 71.

Mr. Elliott was born April 4, 1947, in Mt. Clemens, MI. He was the second of four sons in the family of Army Col. Harold "Ace" Elliott and Virginia "Ginnie" Elliott, all of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children, Christopher Robin Binns (Kerry) of Columbus, GA, Rainer Winston Elliott of Orrstown, PA and Rossi Elliott Airy (Matt) of Walla Walla, WA as well as his precious cat, Patsy.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall of The First Baptist Church of Evans. The family invites you to share your fond memories of Robin at the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Graced Kennels, 1918 Colony Park Dr.; Augusta, GA 30909.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now