Entered into rest unexpectedly Monday, March 18, 2019, at home, Robin "Rob" Harold Elliott, 71.



Mr. Elliott was born April 4, 1947, in Mt. Clemens, MI. He was the second of four sons in the family of Army Col. Harold "Ace" Elliott and Virginia "Ginnie" Elliott, all of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children, Christopher Robin Binns (Kerry) of Columbus, GA, Rainer Winston Elliott of Orrstown, PA and Rossi Elliott Airy (Matt) of Walla Walla, WA as well as his precious cat, Patsy.



A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall of The First Baptist Church of Evans. The family invites you to share your fond memories of Robin at the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Graced Kennels, 1918 Colony Park Dr.; Augusta, GA 30909.



Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019