Robin N. Grubbs
Atlanta, Georgia—We celebrate the life and memory of Robin N. Grubbs, 39, who entered into rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residence in Atlanta.
She was a native of Augusta, Georgia and lived in Atlanta for six years.
Robin attended the public schools of Richmond County and was a graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School Class of 1998.
She was employed as a case manager at the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary.
Survivors are: her parents, Gary and Martha Ann Ardis Grubbs of Augusta, Ga., a brother, Douglas J. Grubbs of Augusta, GA. her maternal grandmother, Mary Ardis of Beech Island, SC and her paternal grandmother, Hattie Wimberly Grubbs of Augusta, GA., her fur baby, Louie, a host of aunts and uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Public viewing 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Walker Memorial Park Cemetery, 611 Laney Walker Blvd, Ext.
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday, April 19, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020