|
|
Entered into rest Friday, March 22, 2019, Mrs. Robyn Jones Morris, 48, loving wife of Sam Morris.
Mrs. Morris was a lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a medical administrative assistant with Augusta Surgery Center and had been in the medical field for 25 years. She loved the lake and shopping. Mrs. Morris was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her son: Hunter Morris; daughter: Amber Morris; mother: Pat Jones; brothers: Rev. Kevin Jones (Marzella), Gary Jones, and Adam Jones; and many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her father, Howard "Gene" Jones.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 1:00 P.M. at Crestview Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Richard Short, Mason Short, Nolan Short, Keenan Mann, Kendall Mann, and Grayson Wood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Baptist Church, 2632 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta, GA 30906 or to the , 2607 Commons Blvd, Augusta, GA 30909.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019