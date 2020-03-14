|
Robyn Russell Logan
Hephzibah, Georgia—Robyn K (Russell) Logan, 56, born March 18, 1964, entered Heaven on Thursday March 12, 2020. She is the daughter of the Late K.A. and Virginia Russell of Martinez, Ga.
Robyn was born and raised in the Augusta, Ga area. She was a member of the graduating Class of 1983 at Evans High School. After courting for some time, and some strategic placement of jewelry advertisements, She and Greg were married in the Advent Lutheran Church of Augusta, Ga. In 2008 she obtained her Bachelors degree in Criminology from Kaplan University. Above all Robyn loved all of Gods animals; caring for sick and injured strays for all of her life. Most recently a coyote she affectionately called "Hairy". Thousands of 4 legged hearts have been touched by her love and kindness.
Robyn is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 33 years, Greg Logan, her daughter Jennifer Russell of Martinez, stepsons Michael Logan and Jason Logan both of Augusta, Brother Quillie Russell of Augusta, and lifelong soul sister Brenda Davis Welch of Gibson, Ga.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. at Thomas L. King Chapel on Monday, March 16, 2020. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to or your favorite local animal rescue.
