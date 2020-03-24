|
|
Rodney Crenshaw
Augusta, GA—Mr. Rodney Dennis Crenshaw, 64, entered into rest Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Rodney was a lifelong resident of Augusta and was well known in the motorcycle community. He was a one of a kind motorcycle mechanic. He started working for his dad at Vic's Harley Davidson at the age of 14. He was also a talented gunsmith and knife maker. He loved spending time with his friends and was the CEO of Vic's Riders Club. In his free time, you could find him enjoying life at the farm. He was a beloved father and grandfather.
Family members include his daughters: Monica B. Crenshaw, Lori C. Vaughn (son-in-law Rory), and Barbara C. Hardy (son-in-law Cameron); son: Wesley R. Crenshaw; grandchildren: Kaylee Crenshaw, Chloe Vaughn, Chelsea Vaughn, Ethan Vaughn, and Evan Vaughn; and beloved former wife: Valerie Crenshaw. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vic and Betty Crenshaw, and sister, Vickie Crenshaw.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020