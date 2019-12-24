|
Roger Dale Reynolds
Thomson, Georgia—Mr. Roger Dale Reynolds, 58, entered into rest December 22, 2019.
Mr. Reynolds, longtime resident of Thomson, was born in Salem, MA, the son of the late Mayo Burnice Reynolds and the late Barbara Alice Martin Reynolds. He retired from Ft. Gordon as a pipefitter welder/plumber, where he had been named as Employee of the Quarter, and was chosen Thomson Plumber of the Year. Mr. Reynolds was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (Little River Chapter, Sons of Confederate Veterans Brigadier General Bernard E. Bee Camp 1575 Aiken, SC), and Sons of Confederate Veterans Mechanized Calvery. He enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles, and especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Reynolds was a member of Bethel Baptist Church of Glenwood, GA.
Survivors include his son, Cory Reynolds (Rebekah) of Soperton; daughter, Missy Palmer (Steven) of Evans, brothers, Thomas Reynolds of Dearing and Gary Reynolds (Linda) of Lyons; sisters, Debbie Williamson (Tommy) of Oak Park and Connie Deane (David) of Vidalia; grandchildren, Ariel Reynolds, Madison Palmer, Natalie Palmer, and Bentley Palmer; and dear friend, Beverly Raybon Meeks.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles E. Reese officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Roger Dale Reynolds.
