Col. Roger Edward Holberton
Grovetown, GA—Col. Roger E. Holberton, 80, of Grovetown, GA, United States Army Retired, beloved husband of twenty years to Mrs. Julie Bush Holberton, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Born in Rochester, NY, he was a son of the late Orin and Marie Luete Holberton. Col. Holberton, grew up in tough times and left school in the eighth grade. He enlisted in the United States Navy, where he spent six years. Following his discharge from the Navy, he obtained his GED. He entered Troy State University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude and obtained his Master's in Business Administration, with a minor in History. After graduation from college, he enlisted in the United States Army, retiring after twenty-six years of honorable service, including two tours in Vietnam. Upon retiring from the United States Army, he became the Business Manager of the Radiology Department at the Medical College of Georgia. During his time at the Medical College of Georgia, he became a Reserve Deputy with the Columbia County Sheriff's Department, where he remained for eighteen years. Col Holberton was a history buff, a Notre Dame fan and enjoyed dancing and traveling. More than anything however, he enjoyed helping others and being with his family, who meant more than anything to him.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Denise and the late Duane Carter, Statesboro, GA, Deborah and Anthony Lovett, Martinez, GA, Michael and Dawn Holberton, Appling, GA and Kip Smith, Langley, SC; brother, the late Donald Holberton, much loved sister-in-law, who was more like a sister, Vicki Toole, Bath, SC; best friend, who was more like a brother, Mike Baggett, North Augusta, SC; grandchildren, Rhiannon Howard, Kimberly Carter, Jordan Carter, Abby Holberton, Molly Lovett, Erin Lovett, Sunny Holberton, Iris Holberton and Corbin Smith, seven great-grandchildren and his extended family, the fifth floor staff at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home and his brothers and sisters in blue, the Columbia County Sheriff's Department. He was also preceded in death by his first wife of thirty-two years, Molly Strange Holberton.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019, beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel. Pastor Dexter Lambert will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Columbia County Sheriff's Department. Entombment with full military honors accorded by a United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, Graniteville, SC.
The family has asked that memorials be made to the (www.dementiasociety.org) or Autism Speaks. (www.autismspeaks,org)
