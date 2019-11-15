Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Green


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Green Obituary
Mr. Roger Green
Gloverville, SC—Mr. Roger A. Green, 94, husband of the late Mrs. Ruby Benson Green, entered into rest on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his residence. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his children: Larry Willis Johnson and Joyce Robinson and three sisters, Cleo Burns, Eva Mae Green, and Elizabeth Witcher.
Mr. Green was born in Lovett, GA to the late Robert Anderson and Salley Henderson Green. He was a retired supervisor with Graniteville Company with fifty-plus years of service. He started serving the Lord in Gloverville First Baptist Church in 1948 where he served as a deacon.
Surviving is his son, Andrew R. Green (Vicki B.), of Lincolnton, GA; seven grandchildren: Brad Green, Martinez, Ga, Drew Green, Texas, Jeri Johnson, New Holland, SC, Monte Johnson, Ohio, Mark Robinson, Graniteville, SC, Tony Robinson, Aiken, SC and Sherry Barton, Warrenville, SC; thirteen great-grandchildren and eleven great-great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends beginning Sunday at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC 29829. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Brad Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Al Norris, Clayton Johnson, Brad Green, Drew Green, Monte Johnson, and Mark Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeri Johnson and Tony Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gloverville First Baptist Church, 2212 Augusta Road, Gloverville, SC 29828'
Please visit HatcherFueralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Green family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/16/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hatcher Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -