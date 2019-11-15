|
|
Mr. Roger Green
Gloverville, SC—Mr. Roger A. Green, 94, husband of the late Mrs. Ruby Benson Green, entered into rest on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his residence. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his children: Larry Willis Johnson and Joyce Robinson and three sisters, Cleo Burns, Eva Mae Green, and Elizabeth Witcher.
Mr. Green was born in Lovett, GA to the late Robert Anderson and Salley Henderson Green. He was a retired supervisor with Graniteville Company with fifty-plus years of service. He started serving the Lord in Gloverville First Baptist Church in 1948 where he served as a deacon.
Surviving is his son, Andrew R. Green (Vicki B.), of Lincolnton, GA; seven grandchildren: Brad Green, Martinez, Ga, Drew Green, Texas, Jeri Johnson, New Holland, SC, Monte Johnson, Ohio, Mark Robinson, Graniteville, SC, Tony Robinson, Aiken, SC and Sherry Barton, Warrenville, SC; thirteen great-grandchildren and eleven great-great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends beginning Sunday at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC 29829. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Brad Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Al Norris, Clayton Johnson, Brad Green, Drew Green, Monte Johnson, and Mark Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeri Johnson and Tony Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gloverville First Baptist Church, 2212 Augusta Road, Gloverville, SC 29828'
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/16/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019