Roger Hewitt Finch
Evans, Georgia—On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Roger Hewitt Finch, 79, passed from this life into the arms of his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. Roger entered into rest in his own home and in the presence of his devoted wife of 47 years, Carol. He was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. Born on May 9, 1940 in St Louis, Missouri. Roger was adopted at birth by Lee and Gladys (Abbott) Finch of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he grew up with his brother, Paul. He married the love of his life, Carol Lynn Mirabella in 1973. Together, they raised two sons, Daniel and Andy. His education and life's work were rich and diverse. www.rogerfinch.com Roger had an engineer's mind, the heart of an inventor, and the eye of an artist. He skillfully combined these talents to create extraordinary sculpture. His work can be seen across the country in both public and private collections. Roger was known for his friendly, conversational nature, love of Christ, passion for teaching, as well as a lifelong love of animals. Roger was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, his children, Daniel (Carolyn) and Andrew (Jennifer), his grandchildren, Mira, Julia, Dominic, and Caroline, and his brother, Paul (Judy), and brother in law Joseph Mirabella. A memorial service will be held at a time and location to be announced.
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/10/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2020