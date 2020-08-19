Rev. Roger L. Latimore Jr.
Augusta, GA—Rev. Roger L. Latimore Jr. entered into rest on August 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden.
Survivors are his wife, Mamie Latimore; children, Pamela Latimore, Roger Latimore III, Janice Latimore; brother, Eddie Lattimore; six grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Viewing will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Please sign guestbook at www.wmsfh.net
.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits