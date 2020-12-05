Rogers Lee Sidener
Martinez, GA—Rogers Lee Sidener, 71, passed away on December 2 ,2020 at Doctors Hospital. He was born in Augusta, GA to Annie Mae and Charles Sidener. He is survived by his cousins and a network of close friends that were his family of choice.
He grew up attending Central Christian Church and later attending One Way Baptist Church. He was in the Class of 1968 at the Academy of Richmond County and remained close to many of his classmates. He graduated in 1972 from Lee University, a Christ centered college in Cleveland, TN. He returned to Augusta to begin his 28 year career at Kimberly-Clark. He then worked at Harrington Park Health and Rehabilitation Center, greeting visitors and making their arrival magical in a way only Roger could do.
Roger will be remembered by a multitude of friends as having a kind spirit, overly generous heart and a perfect portion of mischief that made him so much fun to be around. His smile and imagination radiated upon all that knew him, both in his hometown and in the many places he traveled. His creativity was second only to his love of his friends and he had a gift in decorating their homes, marrying them off, raising their children, planning their parties and making life for those he loved "killer fabulous", as he would say.
A Celebration of his life will be held at Westover Memorial Park, Monday December 7, at 3:00 PM , with a visitation following the service. Masks required.
Many thanks go to the amazing doctors, nurses and friends that fought for his cure and recovery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Christian Church, 220 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904 or the Hale Foundation, PO Box 2843, Augusta, GA 30914.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12-6-2020