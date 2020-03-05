|
Rogers William Moats
Bartow, GA—Taylor funeral home of Louisville announces the death and funeral services of Rogers William Moats, age 93 of Friendship Church Road, Bartow, GA, entered into rest at his home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 3:00 p. m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 8180 Friendship Church Road, Bartow, GA, with Pastors Tom Harrison, Pete Aycock and Steve Keener officiating. Burial will be at Friendship Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric Moats, Brian Barfield, Brentley Moats, Erik Miller, Dylan Moats and Ethan Moats.
Rogers was born on November 23, 1926, at his parent's home on Highway 24 in Washington County. His parents were German Quincy and Reba Cobb Moats. He was a founding member (1954) of Friendship Baptist Church, the construction of which came from plans developed by his mother and father. The church became an idea and then a reality after the death of David German Moats in 1953; David was the youngest child of Rogers and Zulene Josey Moats. Rogers was the church pianist at Clark's Chapel Methodist Church 1942 - 1954 and at Friendship Baptist Church 1954 - 1994. He served in the United States Navy 1944 - 1945. After the Navy, Rogers came home to become a farmer, mechanic and appliance repairman for almost 70 years. He also worked as maintenance supervisor at Glendale Nursing Home (Wadley) and Old Capital Inn (Louisville) for almost fifteen years as he neared retirement age.
Rogers was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 70 years, Mary Zulene Josey; his daughter, Valeria Ann Moats Barfield Haynes; his son, David German Moats; his sister, Jeanette Moats Warthen Williams; his parents-in-law, Henry Zepho and Marie Beckworth Josey; and his brother-in-law, Henry Lewis Josey. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Faye Moats of Bartow, GA; his son, Lester Rogers Moats and wife, Vicki, of Newton, NC; seven grandchildren, Lisa Barfield Smith (Billy) of Hartsfield, SC; Eric Ryan Moats of Mt. Airy, NC; Amy LaDonna Barfield Nash (Christopher) of Lewisburg, WV; Robin Leigh Moats Narehood of Dobson, NC; Brian Alexander Barfield of Crab Orchard, WV; Brentley Wade Moats (Nadia) of Ruckersville, VA; and Charla Marie Moats Miller (Erik) of Charlotte, NC. "Papa" is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren, Alexis Barfield, Dylan (Amber) Moats, Ethan Moats, Anna Barfield, Bailey Barfield, Trey Smith, Zayne Smith, Colter Smith, Jasmine Narehood, Nathan Narehood, Sophie Narehood, Marissa Miller and Ivy Miller, several nieces & nephrws.
The family would like to thank Pruitt Health Hospice of Swainsboro for their wonderful support and care. Donna and Lester would also like to thank the wonderful and caring ladies who helped them take care of their father during their hours of need, Lonnie Hines, Doris Swinney, Annie Ruth Green, Frances Jackson and Helen Daniels.
The family will receive friends and relatives 6:00 to 8:00 Saturday evening at Taylor Funeral Home.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - March 6, 2020
