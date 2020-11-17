Roland Carl Lanier
Appling, Georgia—Roland Carl Lanier, 77, husband of Frances Patricia Wilson Lanier, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Roland a native of Augusta, Georgia was a retired Park Ranger at Mistletoe State Park and a member of The Assembly at Augusta, and was Viet Nam Veteran in the US Army.
Additional survivors include his children, Troy S. Lanier; Mark D. Lanier (Tracy); Brandon C. Lanier (Cynthia); Becky Lanier; Patricia Lanier; John R. Morris (Teresa); Penny E. Anderson (Jimmy); sister, Renee Hicks (Dennis); twenty grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The Assembly at Augusta with Pastor Brandon Lanier and Pastor Baxter Stanley officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/17/2020