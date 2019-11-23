|
Roland Huntley Weisman
Charleston, SC—Roland was born to Victor E. and Lucille (nee Krisher) Weisman on August 17 1939, Elyria, Ohio. After living many years in Augusta, Georgia, Roland recently resided in Charleston, Sc, where he passed away on November 16, 2019.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Lucille (nee Krisher) Weisman, a nephew Steven Errecarte and niece Robin (Errecarte) Landers.
Roland is survived by his son Corey Weisman of Charleston, South Carolina, a sister Gwen (Phil) Tomic of Florida and brothers Brian (Marylou) Weisman of Lorain, Ohio, and Matthew (Barbara) Weisman of Elyria, Ohio. He is also survived by a nephew Jason (Michele) Weisman in Indiana and a niece Tammy Weisman of Virginia.
Roland's early interests included scouting with Allan School Troop 144. He graduated from Elyria High School in 1957 and graduated from Dyke College Business School in 1966, Cleveland, Ohio. He served in the United States Marine Corp. He was comptroller of the Hoover Corporation for many years, retiring from there. He had a love of American history and the Civil War period. He enjoyed fishing and bowling with his friends. Roland will be buried at Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria, Ohio.
Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Charleston, 2501 Bees ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 884-3833.
