Mr. Pierce passed on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Augusta University. Funeral services will be Wednesday, 12:00 Noon, March 20th, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Rev. Jerome Herrington officiating; burial in church cemetery. He leaves a loving family to cherish his memories: his wife, Theola Pierce; his children Larry Pierce, Willie A. Pierce, Rollie J. Pierce, Jr., Jerry Pierce and Dexter Pierce; Patricia A. Swan, Annette James and Teresa Carlyle; four step daughters, Terri, Sharonda, Cherryl, and Alisha; a loving friend, Ms. Mattie Pierce; two loving sisters, Alavan Reese and Roberta King; one brother A.D. Pierce.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019