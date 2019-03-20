Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Kirkland Mortuary
135 N Gray St
Millen, GA 30442
478-982-3818
Resources
More Obituaries for Rollie Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rollie J. Pierce Sr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rollie J. Pierce Sr. Obituary
Mr. Pierce passed on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Augusta University. Funeral services will be Wednesday, 12:00 Noon, March 20th, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Rev. Jerome Herrington officiating; burial in church cemetery. He leaves a loving family to cherish his memories: his wife, Theola Pierce; his children Larry Pierce, Willie A. Pierce, Rollie J. Pierce, Jr., Jerry Pierce and Dexter Pierce; Patricia A. Swan, Annette James and Teresa Carlyle; four step daughters, Terri, Sharonda, Cherryl, and Alisha; a loving friend, Ms. Mattie Pierce; two loving sisters, Alavan Reese and Roberta King; one brother A.D. Pierce.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now