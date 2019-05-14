Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Resources
More Obituaries for Roman Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roman Holmes Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roman Holmes Sr. Obituary
Roman Holmes Sr., of 1118 Sharpes LN., formally 2127 Kennedy Dr. Augusta, GA entered into rest Friday, May 10, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by three daughters, Monica T. Holmes, Lacrecia Yvette Moore, and Samara N. Holmes, one son Roman Holmes Jr. and a dear and close friend Latisa Heggs. Also his wife, Mary L Holmes. Five brothers: Retired Sgt. Defore Holmes, Tom Watson (Sally) Holmes III, Rev. Bennie (Martha) Holmes, James Richard Holmes, and Saint James Hubert, two sisters: J. Ruth Holmes-Kleckley and Dr. Linda Watkins.

One aunt Vertis Allen, one sister-in-law, Mable Ivey, 3 brothers-in-law Sammie Martin, Dwellie(Martha) Langston, Retired Sgt. First Class, Elester Langston(El Paso, TX), 9 Grandchildren, 8 Greatgrandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services will be held at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 am. 542 Laney Walker Blvd. Ext. Augusta, GA 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now