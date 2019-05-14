|
Roman Holmes Sr., of 1118 Sharpes LN., formally 2127 Kennedy Dr. Augusta, GA entered into rest Friday, May 10, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by three daughters, Monica T. Holmes, Lacrecia Yvette Moore, and Samara N. Holmes, one son Roman Holmes Jr. and a dear and close friend Latisa Heggs. Also his wife, Mary L Holmes. Five brothers: Retired Sgt. Defore Holmes, Tom Watson (Sally) Holmes III, Rev. Bennie (Martha) Holmes, James Richard Holmes, and Saint James Hubert, two sisters: J. Ruth Holmes-Kleckley and Dr. Linda Watkins.
One aunt Vertis Allen, one sister-in-law, Mable Ivey, 3 brothers-in-law Sammie Martin, Dwellie(Martha) Langston, Retired Sgt. First Class, Elester Langston(El Paso, TX), 9 Grandchildren, 8 Greatgrandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 am. 542 Laney Walker Blvd. Ext. Augusta, GA 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 14, 2019