Romeo Janelle
Augusta, Georgia—Romeo Janelle, 90, entered into rest on December 16, 2019.
Romeo was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on January 27, 1929. He was one of 7 children to Romeo and Adrienne Janelle. Romeo lived true to his name; he lived a colorful life and was always ready for his next adventure. Romeo retired from Southern bell as a cable splicer after thirty years of service. He settled in Tybee Island, where for more than thirty years he called the beach home.
Romeo was preceded in death by his first wife, Tena Janelle, two brothers and four sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Lawrence P. Janelle of Martinez, Ronald C. Janelle, Sr. (Marsha) of Grovetown; grandchildren, Ronald C. Janelle Jr. (Tina) of Appling, Amy Janelle Robinette (Larry) of Appling, Sheree Janelle Davenport (Mickey) of Hartwell; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The Janelle family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff of Madison Heights and Helping Hands Hospice for their remarkable care. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Michael's Catholic Church, 802 Lovell Ave., Tybee Island, GA 31328.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019