Ron Watford Obituary
Ron Watford, 68, husband of 38 years to the late Lynn Watford, entered into rest Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 3:00 PM from Wesley United Methodist Church with Reverend Greg Porterfield officiating.

The family will receive friends, Sunday, March 31, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service in the narthex of Wesley United Methodist Church, 825 North Belair Rd, Evans, GA.

For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
