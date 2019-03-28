|
|
Ron Watford, 68, husband of 38 years to the late Lynn Watford, entered into rest Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 3:00 PM from Wesley United Methodist Church with Reverend Greg Porterfield officiating.
The family will receive friends, Sunday, March 31, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service in the narthex of Wesley United Methodist Church, 825 North Belair Rd, Evans, GA.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019