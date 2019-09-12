|
Ronald "Ron" Burke Hardy
Augusta, GA—A Celebration of Life Visitation for Mr. Ronald "Ron" Burke Hardy, 59, who entered into rest September 11, 2019, will be held Saturday morning from 10 until 12 noon at Posey Funeral Directors.
Mr. Hardy was a lifelong resident of Augusta, graduated from T.W. Josey High School and attended Augusta Technical College. He was an avid car enthusiast, who enjoyed working on projects with his brothers and was an honorary member of the Augusta Corvette Pride Riders. Mr. Hardy was a former employee of Gracewood State School and Hospital, where he worked as an orthotics technician and was an integral part of the puppet program. In recent years he was employed with Augusta Engine Parts. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lois Hardy and a brother, Larry Hardy.
Survivors include two brothers, Donnie (Heidi) Hardy, Vince (Carol) Hardy, Jr, all of Hepzibah, GA; two sisters, Judy (Leon) Garvin, Brenda Hardy, all of Augusta, GA; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Augusta Engine Parts and the members of the Local 150 Union.
In lieu of flowers memorials made be made to the C.S.R.A. chapter of the , 516 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
