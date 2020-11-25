Ronald Clark Abbott
Warrenton, GA—Mr. Ronald Clark Abbott age 91 of Warrenton entered into rest Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday at the Sallie Hill Cemetery with the Dr. Brandon Furr and Aaron Talbott officiating.
