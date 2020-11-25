1/
Ronald Clark Abbott
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Ronald Clark Abbott
Warrenton, GA—Mr. Ronald Clark Abbott age 91 of Warrenton entered into rest Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday at the Sallie Hill Cemetery with the Dr. Brandon Furr and Aaron Talbott officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/26/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sallie Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lowe Funeral Home
77 West Gibson Street
Warrenton, GA 30828
(706) 465-3333
