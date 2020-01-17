|
Ronald Cook
Harlem, Georgia—Ronald Cook, 53, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Starling Funeral Home with the Chaplain Wade Sosebee officiating.
Ronald was born in Brunswick, Ga. to Patricia W. Cook and the late Hugh M. Cook. He was a retired Lieutenant with South Carolina Corrections and enjoyed hunting and fishing. You could always catch him outside sitting around a fire or cooking something up on the grill. As an avid Georgia Fan, his family has requested that the colors red or black be worn to his service.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Matthew Cook, Jonathan Cook (Jerrica) and Adrienne Cook; Angela G. Cook; his mother, Patricia W. Cook; two brothers, Russell Cook and Randall Cook (Rosi); his grandchildren that he adored, Cain Cook, Rowan Cook, Jameson Cook and Caiden Cook; his nieces, Brandi Cook, Brenna Cook and Taylor Griner; his best friends, Greg Newman and Tony Harpstrite.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM until time of service at the funeral Home.
