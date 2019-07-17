|
|
- Funeral Services for Mr. Ronald D. Barnett, 79, who entered into rest, July 14, 2019, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock from First Baptist Church of Jackson. Rev. John Reeder officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Cemetery.
Mr. Barnett was a native of Flint, OK, having made Jackson his home for the past 64 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Jackson and retired from Kimberly Clark with 30 years of service. Mr. Barnett served in the Army National Guard and was proud of his native Cherokee heritage. He had a love for cars and animals, especially horses and dogs. Mr. Barnett enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He will be fondly remembered as a family man who loved his sons and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, A.J. and Ruby Barnett; two brothers, Gerald W. Barnett and Norman E. Barnett.
Survivors include two sons, Keith T. (Donna) Barnett, Beech Island, SC, Kevin M. (Amanda) Barnett, Aiken, SC; a sister, Carol Ann Barnett (Lyndon) Pate, Jackson, SC; three grandchildren; Gunner W. Barnett, Hayden R. Barnett, Skyler Riley; seven step-grandchildren; four step-greatgrandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend, Jimmy Fincher.
Pallbearers will be Gunner Barnett, Hayden Barnett, Cliff Hastings, Jesse Rinder, Rusty Risher and Allan Cook.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 o'clock.
Memorials may be made to ,
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 17, 2019