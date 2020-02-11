|
Ronald Ernest Butler
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Ronald E. Butler, husband to Mrs. Beverly Houston Butler, entered into rest Saturday, February 8, 2020 at University Hospital.
Ronald leaves to cherish his memories wife, Beverly Houston Butler; sons Sean (Zainier) Banks, Keith (Trisha) Houston, Robert (DeNee) Butler and Brandon (Tanya) Butler; , grandchildren, Tishona, Keith Jr., Nijhae, Dionna, Tianna, Keana, Ayden, Serinity, Annalise and Robert Jr.; great grandchild Adrienne and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 12:00 pm, Friday, February 14, 2020, at Beaulah Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Sam Davis Officiating. The family is requesting potted plants be sent to the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/13/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020