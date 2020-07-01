1/
Ronald G. Goldman
1951 - 2020
Ronald G. Goldman
Thomson, GA—Mr. Ronald G. Goldman, 68, entered into rest June 30, 2020.
Mr. Goldman, longtime resident of Thomson, GA, was the son of the late Freddie Goldman and the late Dorothy Hinton Usry. He served in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps and retired from Ft. Gordon civil service. Mr. Goldman was known as "Mr. Fix-It" to his family and was a jokester. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. Mr. Goldman was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Vickie Crookham.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Nancy Thornton Goldman; son, Nick Goldman; daughters, Jennifer Goldman and Elizabeth Smith (Doug); step-mother, Shirley Goldman; mother-in-law, Lois Thornton; brothers, Bobby Goldman (Cindy), David Usry (Jeanine), and Michael Goldman; sister, Donna Usry; and grandson, Maddux Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rodney Dunaway officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P O Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or at www.diabetes.org.
Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ronald G. Goldman.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/02/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
