Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Ronald Thomas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald James Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald James Thomas Obituary
Ronald James Thomas
Augusta, GA—Mr. Ronald James Thomas entered into rest on August 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Rev. James Reid officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are his wife, Bertha Thomas; sons, Derek (Chitara) Thomas, Ronald James Thomas II; four grandchildren; brother, James (JoHelen) Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/28/2019

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now