Ronald James Thomas
Augusta, GA—Mr. Ronald James Thomas entered into rest on August 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Rev. James Reid officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are his wife, Bertha Thomas; sons, Derek (Chitara) Thomas, Ronald James Thomas II; four grandchildren; brother, James (JoHelen) Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/28/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019