Ronald L. Martin
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Ronald L. "Ronnie" Martin entered into rest on September 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Whole Life Minstries. A private interment will be held at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Martin, niece, Rhonda (Richard) Turner; nephew, Klaus Martin and host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Martin may viewed at the church on Monday from 1 p.m until the hour of the service.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
