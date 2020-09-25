1/1
Ronald L. Martin
Ronald L. Martin
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Ronald L. "Ronnie" Martin entered into rest on September 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Whole Life Minstries. A private interment will be held at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Martin, niece, Rhonda (Richard) Turner; nephew, Klaus Martin and host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Martin may viewed at the church on Monday from 1 p.m until the hour of the service.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Whole Life Minstries
SEP
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Whole Life Minstries
September 19, 2020
My name is Charles Ridley. I live in Glendale AZ. I am a 1st cousin of Ronald Martin. Was saddened to learn of his passing. My email is cridley@ Cox.net. Ph. 623-561-5994. Would appreciate relatives contacting me. Thx
Charles Ridley
September 19, 2020

May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
James & Della Halloway
Friend
