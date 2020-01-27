Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lee Smith Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Lee Smith Sr. Obituary
Ronald Lee Smith Sr.
Grovetown, GA—Mr. Ronald Lee Smith Sr. entered into rest on January 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Caroline County, VA. Survivors are his son, Ronald Smith Jr.; grandchildren, Ronald Smith III, Nijya Smith; great grandchild, Jayven Smith; sisters, Michell D. Brooks, Marsha L. Hudgens, Monica T. Downer, Meosha L. Hudgens; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/28/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -