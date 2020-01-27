|
Ronald Lee Smith Sr.
Grovetown, GA—Mr. Ronald Lee Smith Sr. entered into rest on January 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Caroline County, VA. Survivors are his son, Ronald Smith Jr.; grandchildren, Ronald Smith III, Nijya Smith; great grandchild, Jayven Smith; sisters, Michell D. Brooks, Marsha L. Hudgens, Monica T. Downer, Meosha L. Hudgens; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020