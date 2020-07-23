Ronald Maher
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Ronald Maher, 86, loving husband of 44 years to Johnnie Holmes Maher.
Born in Providence, RI, Ronald enlisted in the Marines at the age of 16. He was injured in Korea and returned to the US to join the Army when he became of age. After retiring from the Army with 20 years of service and three tours in Vietnam, he came to Augusta and joined the Augusta Police Department where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant in vice and narcotics, again retiring after 20 years. Ronald often stated his most dangerous job was as a substitute teacher with the Columbia County School Systems. He told the students he was the "grinch that stole recess". Ronald was a member of the VFW Post 649 where he was active as Post Commander, as well as, district and state offices. He also held numerous local and state offices in the Cooties, a service organization of the VFW.
Family members in addition to his wife, include his adopted son: Robert Maher; step-children: Wanda Golosky Barnard (Ben), Douglas Chilton (Simona), Patricia Johnson; grandchildren: Julia Golosky, Walter Golosky, James Chilton, Samuel Chilton, Michael Johnson, Elizabeth Phung, Caroline Douglas; seven great-grandchildren and niece: Barbara Maher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Rose Maher; his brothers: John Maher, Richard Maher and Raymond Maher.
The graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Guests are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask at both visitation and graveside.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forces United, 701 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening, July 24, 2020 from 6:30 until 7:30 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/24/2020