Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Ronald Makerson
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mr. Ronald Makerson entered into rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend John Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Southview Cemetery. Survivors are brothers, Willie J. Hunt, Richard (Doree) Makerson; sister, Barbara Makerson; aunt, Bernice Herrington; uncle, Eugene (Elizabeth) Hunt and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019
