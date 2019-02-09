|
Mr. Ronald Makerson entered into rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend John Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Southview Cemetery. Survivors are brothers, Willie J. Hunt, Richard (Doree) Makerson; sister, Barbara Makerson; aunt, Bernice Herrington; uncle, Eugene (Elizabeth) Hunt and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019