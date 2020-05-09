|
Ronald Saxton Welch
Augusta, GA—Ronald Welch, the most extraordinary man to his family and friends suddenly passed away on Friday, May 8th, 2020. Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and "Gpa." Ron is survived by the love of his life, Barbara Welch and sisters Par Gayler and the late Jaymie Adams.
Ron is also survived by his daughters Sherri Mason and Shannon Usry and his daughters Aileen Clark and Sharon Oates and son Keith Mobley who have considered him their father for the past 31 years. Ron could not have loved them more if they were his own children. There are also 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Ron lived his life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by his loving wife Barbara.
Ron Welch was born in McRae, Georgia to Curtis and Doris Welch. He attended North Georgia College and then joined the Georgia National Guard. He then went on to a successful career which included a long tenure at Southern Bell as well as various positions at The First Baptist Church of Augusta and Castleberry Foods, Inc. Retirement was not a word in Ron's vocabulary. His passion and probably his favorite and most enjoyable job of all was manifested in a dedicated, well qualified and compassionate Columbia County Schools Bus driver and Trainer for the last five years. Ron was extremely dedicated to the care and safe travel of all "his kids." His passion for training new drivers and shuttling students to and from overnight sporting events was second to none. Ron has left many with heavy hearts and big shoes to fill.
All of Ron's family will attest that there wasn't anything Ron couldn't do. Ron never failed to use his talents as a builder, master craftsman and "jack of all trades" to assist all who needed his help. He had the energy of three men and the family was awe inspired how he seemed to never stop working. He was a friend and mentor to his son, sons-in law and grandsons.
Ron was an avid golfer and fisherman and enjoyed many camping trips with his wife and family.
Family get togethers will never be the same. Ron's last act of kindness was grilling the meat for the upcoming Mother's Day celebration for his loving wife Barbara and her family. His compassion and love and support for his family was boundless.
With heavy hearts, a graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm and officiated by Pastor Larry Harmon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to West Acres Baptist Church, 555 Gibbs Rd., Evans GA 30908.
