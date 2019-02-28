|
Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Crawford, 50, left us to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019. He passed away unexpectedly at his home in Rochester, NH.
Born in Augusta, GA on October 11, 1968, he was the son of Charles Wayne Crawford and Cynthia Cordell Wilkinson.
Surviving are his father and stepmother, Cornelia, of Plum Branch, SC; mother and stepfather, Dail Wilkinson, of League City, TX; aunt and uncle, Jean and Bubba Wells of Plum Branch, SC and aunt and uncle, Becky and David Campbell of Chester, SC.
Ronnie enjoyed all sports including football, baseball, basketball, golf and fishing. His favorite teams were the Carolina Gamecocks and Atlanta Falcons. He made many memories attending sporting events with the ones he loved. He was an avid gun collector and lifetime member of the NRA.
Ronnie was loved by family and many cherished friends he accumulated over the years. He lived his life with purpose and will fondly be remembered and missed as the compassionate, caring, laughing, trusted friend, mentor, and son that everyone wanted to be around.
Adventurous, Ronnie enjoyed visiting new places and sightseeing across the US and had just made his first trip to Canada. He traveled to many states for work and fun.
He was currently employed with Oasis Alignment Services of Rochester, NH as a Maintenance Technician.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 2 at Plum Branch Baptist Church, 106 Church St, Plum Branch, SC with the Rev. John Noblin officiating. Burial will follow at the Robertson Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, March 1 at Plum Branch Baptist Church.
Pallbearers are Mark Wise, Mark Atkinson, Mark Barksdale, Jimmy Wall, Butch Freeman, and Bubba Wells.
Plum Brach Baptist Church will host a lunch at the church at 1:00 pm Saturday and all are welcome. Following the burial, Jean and Bubba Wells will serve a meal at their home and all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made ; or to help maintain the family cemetery, you may make a donation to Jean Wells for the (Robertson Cemetery), 780 Collier Street Plum Branch SC 29845.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019